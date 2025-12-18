Left Menu

US Sanctions Escalate Tensions with ICC Over Israel Case

The Trump administration sanctioned two more ICC judges over their involvement in cases against Israeli and U.S. nationals. This move is part of Washington's broader pressure campaign against the court, demanding it drop probes into Israeli leaders and U.S. troops, sparking a strong ICC response.

In a robust move, President Donald Trump's administration has extended sanctions to two additional judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC) due to their involvement in proceedings against Israel. This development intensifies a growing campaign by Washington to pressure the global tribunal over its investigations.

The ICC had previously issued warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim al-Masri concerning alleged misconduct during the Gaza conflict. Already, nine ICC officials have been sanctioned, and Washington warns of further actions if the court doesn't concede to its demands, including halting investigations into U.S. military actions in Afghanistan.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the ICC for its actions against Israel, calling them politicized and detrimental. The sanctioned judges, Gocha Lordkipanidze and Erdenebalsuren Damdin, were accused of targeting Israeli nationals without Israel's consent. The ICC has condemned these sanctions, asserting they jeopardize international judicial independence. Despite the U.S. and Israel not being ICC members, the Palestinian territories' 2015 membership has kept regional conflicts under the court's scrutiny.

