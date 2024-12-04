Controversial Bail Sparks Outrage in IIT Gang Rape Case

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a third accused in the IIT-BHU gang rape case, stirring outrage and distress among those invested in the case. Saksham Patel, who is implicated in the incident alongside Kunal Pandey and Abhishek Chauhan, received bail earlier this week.

The victim, a student involved in the shocking November 1, 2023, incident, expressed her intention to relocate from Varanasi following Patel's release. She has petitioned the court to allow her to attend future hearings virtually to avoid the emotional turmoil caused by facing the accused.

Despite the violent assault that sparked widespread protests demanding justice and enhanced campus safety, the legal proceedings have been criticized for their sluggish pace. The suspect's alleged ties to the BJP's IT cell have added a politicized dimension to the already contentious case.

(With inputs from agencies.)