Diplomatic Tensions: Japanese Defence Minister's Visit Postponed

In a recent development, Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani has deferred his planned visit to South Korea. According to Kyodo news agency, the visit, initially scheduled for later this month, has been postponed.

This announcement comes as South Korea's Defence Ministry deals with internal turmoil, with Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun offering his resignation. The minister's decision follows a political uproar over President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law.

The postponement indicates rising diplomatic tensions between Japan and South Korea at a critical time for both nations.

