Diplomatic Tensions: Japanese Defence Minister's Visit Postponed
Japanese defense minister Gen Nakatani has delayed plans to visit South Korea, originally set for later this month, amid heightened political tensions. The postponement coincides with the South Korean defense minister's offer to resign following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial imposition of martial law.
In a recent development, Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani has deferred his planned visit to South Korea. According to Kyodo news agency, the visit, initially scheduled for later this month, has been postponed.
This announcement comes as South Korea's Defence Ministry deals with internal turmoil, with Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun offering his resignation. The minister's decision follows a political uproar over President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law.
The postponement indicates rising diplomatic tensions between Japan and South Korea at a critical time for both nations.
