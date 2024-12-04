MSCW Investigates Tragic Killings in Jiribam

The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) has launched a thorough investigation following the brutal killings of three women and three children in the Jiribam district, officials confirmed Wednesday. A fact-finding team, inclusive of the commission's chairperson, has been set up to delve into the tragic incident.

The grim discovery came last month when the bodies were found in the Jiri and Barak rivers, spanning Manipur and Assam. The victims had vanished from a relief camp in Jiribam, raising serious concerns about safety and security in the area.

A November 29th meeting, led by DC Jiribam, brought together the MSCW team and key departmental officials to address these concerns. The discussions extended to improving conditions at relief camps and included consultations with police and social welfare departments, as well as interactions with the victims' families.

