The Untold Tragedies: Investigations into Lucy Letby's Baby Deaths

Nurse Lucy Letby, imprisoned for the murder of seven infants, is under investigation for additional baby deaths. Cheshire Police questioned her for her time at two hospitals. A public inquiry examines hospital failures in the case but not Letby's convictions, which she continues to contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:03 IST
In a shocking development, nurse Lucy Letby, already serving a life sentence for the murder of seven infants, is under scrutiny for possibly being linked to other baby deaths. Cheshire Police have confirmed that Letby was recently questioned in prison about additional fatalities and 'non-fatal collapses' during her tenure at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Letby, 34, was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole after attacks on neonatal patients between 2015 and 2016, methods included injection of air and poison. Her case has become a focal point of public and legal interest, with many continuing to question the evidence that framed her convictions, prompting supporters to call for a thorough review.

A judge-led inquiry currently probes the procedural lapses at the hospital during Letby's employment but doesn't address her convictions. Dr. Stephen Brearey, a senior pediatrician, revealed suspicions of Letby's earlier criminal activities, suggesting she may have harmed more babies before her first known victim, Baby A, was murdered in June 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

