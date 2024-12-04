Left Menu

Rebel Advances in Syria Spotlight Assad Allies' Distraction

Recent advances by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria indicate a distraction of President Assad's allies, Russia and Iran, according to U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken. He highlighted Assad's lack of engagement in resolving Syria’s political crisis as a reason for increased rebel activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:11 IST
Rebel Advances in Syria Spotlight Assad Allies' Distraction
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Recent military advances by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria signal a possible distraction among President Bashar al-Assad's main allies, Russia and Iran, according to comments made by U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken during a NATO meeting on Wednesday.

The situation underscores Assad's continued refusal to engage substantively in a diplomatic process aimed at resolving Syria's protracted political crisis, Blinken suggested. This political vacuum has reportedly facilitated the latest offensive by opposition forces.

Blinken's remarks highlight the complex dynamics and international interests at play in the ongoing Syrian conflict, as focus shifts due to perceived alliances' preoccupations elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024