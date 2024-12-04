Rebel Advances in Syria Spotlight Assad Allies' Distraction

Recent military advances by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria signal a possible distraction among President Bashar al-Assad's main allies, Russia and Iran, according to comments made by U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken during a NATO meeting on Wednesday.

The situation underscores Assad's continued refusal to engage substantively in a diplomatic process aimed at resolving Syria's protracted political crisis, Blinken suggested. This political vacuum has reportedly facilitated the latest offensive by opposition forces.

Blinken's remarks highlight the complex dynamics and international interests at play in the ongoing Syrian conflict, as focus shifts due to perceived alliances' preoccupations elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)