Delhi Police's Bold Initiative to Combat Air Pollution: A Strategic NCR Collaboration
Delhi Police convened a meeting with NCR counterparts to devise strategies against capital's pollution. With task forces at borders, they redirected traffic, prosecuted vehicles lacking pollution certificates, and resolved congestion points. Data from October and December show implementation effects, highlighting extensive traffic law enforcement and coordination efforts.
The Delhi Police have taken proactive steps to address the worsening pollution levels in the national capital by organizing a strategic meeting with counterparts from the National Capital Region (NCR).
This collaborative initiative, held on a recent Saturday, focused on aligning strategies and efforts. Senior officers from regions including Sonipat, Jhajjar, and others participated, showing an inter-state commitment to tackling the environmental crisis.
During the operation period, authorities took measures such as diverting traffic, impounding overage vehicles, and prosecuting those without pollution certificates. The data reflect a rigorous enforcement of laws, leading to a significant number of fines and penalties for traffic violations.
