Delhi Police's Bold Initiative to Combat Air Pollution: A Strategic NCR Collaboration

The Delhi Police have taken proactive steps to address the worsening pollution levels in the national capital by organizing a strategic meeting with counterparts from the National Capital Region (NCR).

This collaborative initiative, held on a recent Saturday, focused on aligning strategies and efforts. Senior officers from regions including Sonipat, Jhajjar, and others participated, showing an inter-state commitment to tackling the environmental crisis.

During the operation period, authorities took measures such as diverting traffic, impounding overage vehicles, and prosecuting those without pollution certificates. The data reflect a rigorous enforcement of laws, leading to a significant number of fines and penalties for traffic violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)