Tensions Rise in the Baltic: German Helicopter Encounters Russian Ship

On Wednesday, a German defense ministry spokesperson was unable to confirm media reports concerning an incident in the Baltic Sea involving a German army helicopter and a Russian naval vessel.

The German press agency dpa relayed that the Russian ship's crew fired signal ammunition. Meanwhile, the German helicopter was reportedly on a reconnaissance mission.

As the situation remains unclear, further details are anticipated, with Christian Kraemer contributing additional reporting and Miranda Murray providing the written account. The story was edited by Madeline Chambers.

