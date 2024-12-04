Tensions Rise in the Baltic: German Helicopter Encounters Russian Ship
A German defense ministry spokesperson could not substantiate media claims of a recent encounter between a German army helicopter and a Russian ship in the Baltic Sea. DPA reported that the Russian crew fired signal ammunition while the helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission.
On Wednesday, a German defense ministry spokesperson was unable to confirm media reports concerning an incident in the Baltic Sea involving a German army helicopter and a Russian naval vessel.
As the situation remains unclear, further details are anticipated, with Christian Kraemer contributing additional reporting and Miranda Murray providing the written account. The story was edited by Madeline Chambers.
