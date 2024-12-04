Controversial Stake Acquisition Sparks Political Debate in Andhra Pradesh

A case has been filed against YSRCP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy and Y Vikranth Reddy, for allegedly acquiring stakes in Kakinada Seaports Ltd and Kakinada SEZ Ltd at undervalued prices.

The complaint, lodged by Karnati Venkateswara Rao, accuses them of using intimidation and conspiracy to orchestrate the deal, allegedly linked to former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy has criticized the charges, calling them a political ploy, while Aurobindo Pharma has denied any connection to the assets involved.

