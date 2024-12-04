Revolutionizing India's Railway Act: A Transformative Bill in the Lok Sabha

A groundbreaking Bill proposing simplifications to India's Railways Act, 1989, was backed by NDA's key allies, including TDP, Janata Dal (United), and LJP (Ram Vilas), during its presentation in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

While supporting the Bill, NDA partners emphasized critical areas needing improvement, notably passenger safety and senior citizen concessions, despite acknowledging the efforts to reform colonial-era legal frameworks. Telugu Desam Party MP GM Harish Balayogi highlighted the Bill's potential to refresh outdated regulations, enhancing administrative efficiency and empowering the Railway Board.

Aligning with the Bill's principles, Janata Dal (United) MP Kaushalendra Kumar commended safety tech like the Kavach system but called for the resumption of discontinued services and the reintroduction of halted discounts for seniors during the pandemic. Concerns over underdeveloped stations and displacement due to unplanned evictions were also vocalized, outlining a shared call for broader infrastructural and policy advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)