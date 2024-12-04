Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Railway Act: A Transformative Bill in the Lok Sabha

The proposed Bill to amend the Railways Act, 1989, receives support from NDA allies. It aims to modernize outdated laws, focus on passenger safety, and consider senior citizen concessions. MP voices stress the need for safety, quality improvements, and resolving issues like inadequate rail connections and displacement concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:40 IST
Revolutionizing India's Railway Act: A Transformative Bill in the Lok Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking Bill proposing simplifications to India's Railways Act, 1989, was backed by NDA's key allies, including TDP, Janata Dal (United), and LJP (Ram Vilas), during its presentation in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

While supporting the Bill, NDA partners emphasized critical areas needing improvement, notably passenger safety and senior citizen concessions, despite acknowledging the efforts to reform colonial-era legal frameworks. Telugu Desam Party MP GM Harish Balayogi highlighted the Bill's potential to refresh outdated regulations, enhancing administrative efficiency and empowering the Railway Board.

Aligning with the Bill's principles, Janata Dal (United) MP Kaushalendra Kumar commended safety tech like the Kavach system but called for the resumption of discontinued services and the reintroduction of halted discounts for seniors during the pandemic. Concerns over underdeveloped stations and displacement due to unplanned evictions were also vocalized, outlining a shared call for broader infrastructural and policy advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024