Left Menu

Sabadell Triumphs in London Lawsuit Against Cerberus

Spanish bank Sabadell secured a legal victory in London against Cerberus Capital Management over a property deal, being awarded over 405 million euros, including interest. The dispute centered around investment agreements, and the ruling is expected to benefit Sabadell financially with reduced non-performing loans and provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:59 IST
Sabadell Triumphs in London Lawsuit Against Cerberus

In a significant legal win, Spanish bank Sabadell has prevailed in its lawsuit against Cerberus Capital Management over a contentious property deal, receiving an award of 405 million euros from London's High Court on Wednesday.

The case revolved around investment agreements signed in 2018 and 2019, with Sabadell claiming Cerberus was responsible for substantial payment obligations. Judge Andrew Baker ruled in favor of Sabadell, granting them roughly 358.5 million euros, plus interest amounting to about 47.4 million euros.

Sabadell expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, emphasizing its positive impact on the bank's balance sheet through lower non-performing loans and enhanced financial coverage. Cerberus has yet to issue a response regarding the judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024