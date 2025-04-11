Mystery Unfolds: Property Dealer Shot in Broad Daylight in Delhi

A 50-year-old property dealer was tragically shot dead in his car on Friday morning in the Paschim Vihar East area of outer Delhi, according to the police.

The victim, identified as Rajkumar, was ambushed by assailants in multiple vehicles while he was driving his SUV. The attack has stirred public concern after a video of the aftermath, showing the victim in his bloodied car seat, went viral.

Authorities were alerted to the incident around 7:15 a.m. after reports of gunfire near SBI Colony. Upon arrival, police rushed Rajkumar to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The ongoing investigation involves reviewing CCTV footage, and police are exploring the possibility of the murder stemming from an old rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)