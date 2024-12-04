Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Towns

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian towns in the West Bank, setting fires and clashing with authorities following efforts to dismantle an illegal outpost. With both Israeli and Palestinian authorities condemning the violence, tensions rise amid ongoing conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fresh wave of violence, Israeli settlers attacked two Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, sparking fires and engaging in stone-throwing following police actions against an illegal settler outpost, according to the Israeli military.

Palestinian officials reported that settlers set a house and two cars on fire in Huwara near Nablus, a hotspot for radical settler activity, also torching a property in Beit Furik. In response, the Palestinian president's office condemned the attacks, urging U.S. intervention as around 30 incidents occurred in the area in recent weeks.

The Israeli military, condemning violence against its forces, highlighted the broader surge in West Bank tensions post-Hamas attacks on Israel. Some settler groups, rejecting military jurisdiction, have clashed with Israeli forces and Palestinians, attempting to establish unauthorized outposts, heightening the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

