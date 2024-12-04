Tensions Escalate as Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Towns

In a fresh wave of violence, Israeli settlers attacked two Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, sparking fires and engaging in stone-throwing following police actions against an illegal settler outpost, according to the Israeli military.

Palestinian officials reported that settlers set a house and two cars on fire in Huwara near Nablus, a hotspot for radical settler activity, also torching a property in Beit Furik. In response, the Palestinian president's office condemned the attacks, urging U.S. intervention as around 30 incidents occurred in the area in recent weeks.

The Israeli military, condemning violence against its forces, highlighted the broader surge in West Bank tensions post-Hamas attacks on Israel. Some settler groups, rejecting military jurisdiction, have clashed with Israeli forces and Palestinians, attempting to establish unauthorized outposts, heightening the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)