Biden's African Railway Gambit: Challenging China’s Mineral Dominion

In a strategic move to curb China's influence, U.S. President Joe Biden met with African leaders in Lobito, Angola, to discuss plans for extending a railway aimed at channeling critical minerals westward. This infrastructure project aims to divert mineral flows from Chinese strongholds in the region.

Funded by a $550 million U.S. loan, the Lobito venture involves railway refurbishment and expansion to boost the mineral trade. Prospective connections to Zambia and Tanzania are part of a broader initiative to foster investment and open regional economies, despite facing geopolitical concerns and infrastructural hurdles.

During Biden's summit with African leaders, discussions emphasized the need for economic reform and development unhindered by debt obligations. While challenges loom, the move marks a significant stride in U.S.-Africa relations, asserting Washington's intent to stabilize the region's economic dynamics and counteract China's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)