Assam's Beef Ban: A New Era of Regulations

The Assam government plans to prohibit beef serving and consumption in public areas, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The decision, made in a state cabinet meeting, includes amending current laws. Additionally, infrastructure projects and cabinet expansion were discussed during Sarma's meetings in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:40 IST
In a significant policy decision, the Assam government announced a ban on the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public spaces. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that this move aims to amend existing legislation to incorporate stricter regulations on beef consumption.

During a recent state cabinet meeting, this decision was formalized, reflecting the government's intent to strengthen legal provisions surrounding the issue. The chief minister highlighted that while current laws are robust, there has been a need to expand their scope to public venues.

Beyond the beef ban, the cabinet meeting, attended by Sarma virtually from Delhi, also covered infrastructure projects, including road expansions and expressway planning. Sarma briefed on his Delhi discussions, which included proposals for major projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore, and an anticipated cabinet expansion on December 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

