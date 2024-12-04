Assam's Beef Ban: A New Era of Regulations

In a significant policy decision, the Assam government announced a ban on the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public spaces. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that this move aims to amend existing legislation to incorporate stricter regulations on beef consumption.

During a recent state cabinet meeting, this decision was formalized, reflecting the government's intent to strengthen legal provisions surrounding the issue. The chief minister highlighted that while current laws are robust, there has been a need to expand their scope to public venues.

Beyond the beef ban, the cabinet meeting, attended by Sarma virtually from Delhi, also covered infrastructure projects, including road expansions and expressway planning. Sarma briefed on his Delhi discussions, which included proposals for major projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore, and an anticipated cabinet expansion on December 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)