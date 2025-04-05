COCOMI Criticizes Delhi Meeting as Symbolic Solution to Manipur Crisis

COCOMI, an umbrella body of civil society groups in Imphal Valley, has criticized a meeting held in Delhi between the Meitei and Kuki communities, considering it a mere 'symbolic gesture' by the Centre in addressing Manipur's long-standing ethnic tensions.

The Meitei group has pressed for uncovering the real causes behind the ongoing crisis, calling for unrestricted access to highways in accordance with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements. They also demand prosecuting those who defy peace initiatives to restore faith in the central government's intervention, following the imposition of President's Rule in February.

Issuing a statement on the day of the meeting, COCOMI accused the Centre of making superficial moves without sincere resolutions. They abstained from the meeting, seeing it as a ploy to endorse the Home Minister's statements in Parliament. The gathering included representatives from both communities but was criticized for its hasty arrangement. COCOMI also insisted on enforcing law and neutralizing hostile elements in the hill regions. The conflict, which started in May 2023, has claimed around 260 lives since clashes erupted following a protest against a High Court order.

