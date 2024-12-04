Left Menu

Tragic Death of UnitedHealth Insurance Unit CEO in Midtown Shooting

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was shot dead outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown. The incident led to the early closure of UnitedHealth's investor day. The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made so far. Identification of the deceased is pending family notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:54 IST
Tragic Death of UnitedHealth Insurance Unit CEO in Midtown Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance division, tragically lost his life in a shooting incident on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel located in Midtown. This shocking event has been confirmed by reports from the NY Post and Bloomberg, citing sources within the police department.

During what was meant to be a significant investor day for UnitedHealth, the event had to be cut short due to what was described as a 'very serious medical situation' involving one of its senior team members, as stated by UnitedHealth's CEO, Andrew Witty.

According to the NYPD deputy commissioner, Thompson was shot in front of 13356 Avenue, within the jurisdiction of the Midtown North Precinct, and was critically injured before succumbing to his injuries at Mount Sinai West hospital. As the investigation continues, no arrests have been made, and the identity of the deceased remains officially unconfirmed pending family notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024