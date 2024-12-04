Tragic Death of UnitedHealth Insurance Unit CEO in Midtown Shooting

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance division, tragically lost his life in a shooting incident on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel located in Midtown. This shocking event has been confirmed by reports from the NY Post and Bloomberg, citing sources within the police department.

During what was meant to be a significant investor day for UnitedHealth, the event had to be cut short due to what was described as a 'very serious medical situation' involving one of its senior team members, as stated by UnitedHealth's CEO, Andrew Witty.

According to the NYPD deputy commissioner, Thompson was shot in front of 13356 Avenue, within the jurisdiction of the Midtown North Precinct, and was critically injured before succumbing to his injuries at Mount Sinai West hospital. As the investigation continues, no arrests have been made, and the identity of the deceased remains officially unconfirmed pending family notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)