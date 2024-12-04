Himachal's Cabinet Implementation Success
Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi announced successful implementation of most decisions from past Cabinet meetings. With 273 out of 288 implemented from January to September 2023, the remaining revolve around various departments and were addressed. Negi emphasized prompt execution for public benefit.
The Revenue Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, reported successful implementation of the majority of decisions made in the state's past Cabinet meetings on Wednesday.
Presiding over a Cabinet sub-committee meeting, Negi revealed that out of 288 decisions established between January and September 2023, 273 have been realized across the state.
He stressed that the remaining decisions, primarily concerning forest, general administration, health, industry, revenue, transport, agriculture, and personnel departments, were discussed in detail to ensure quick public benefit delivery.
