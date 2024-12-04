Left Menu

Himachal's Cabinet Implementation Success

Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi announced successful implementation of most decisions from past Cabinet meetings. With 273 out of 288 implemented from January to September 2023, the remaining revolve around various departments and were addressed. Negi emphasized prompt execution for public benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:16 IST
Himachal's Cabinet Implementation Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Revenue Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, reported successful implementation of the majority of decisions made in the state's past Cabinet meetings on Wednesday.

Presiding over a Cabinet sub-committee meeting, Negi revealed that out of 288 decisions established between January and September 2023, 273 have been realized across the state.

He stressed that the remaining decisions, primarily concerning forest, general administration, health, industry, revenue, transport, agriculture, and personnel departments, were discussed in detail to ensure quick public benefit delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024