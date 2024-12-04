Tragic Shooting of UnitedHealth Exec in NYC

In a tragic turn of events, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was fatally shot outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan. The incident occurred Wednesday morning, leaving the community and the company in shock. Reports from the NY Post and Bloomberg, citing police sources, confirmed the shooting.

UnitedHealth has opted not to comment immediately, instead cancelling the remainder of an investor event scheduled in Manhattan. CEO Andrew Witty expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members." The event was halted as a result.

The NYPD confirmed the shooting, with the victim identified as Thompson, being transported to Mount Sinai West Hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead. Investigations reveal the gunman possibly waited before the attack. With no arrests yet, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)