Left Menu

Tragic Shooting of UnitedHealth Exec in NYC

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel. The shooting disrupted an investor event hosted by UnitedHealth. Details about the shooter remain unclear as the investigation continues. Thompson was appointed CEO in April 2021 and worked for UnitedHealth since 2004.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:18 IST
Tragic Shooting of UnitedHealth Exec in NYC

In a tragic turn of events, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was fatally shot outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan. The incident occurred Wednesday morning, leaving the community and the company in shock. Reports from the NY Post and Bloomberg, citing police sources, confirmed the shooting.

UnitedHealth has opted not to comment immediately, instead cancelling the remainder of an investor event scheduled in Manhattan. CEO Andrew Witty expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members." The event was halted as a result.

The NYPD confirmed the shooting, with the victim identified as Thompson, being transported to Mount Sinai West Hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead. Investigations reveal the gunman possibly waited before the attack. With no arrests yet, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024