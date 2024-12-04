Left Menu

Leaders Urge Action on Bengalurean Water Crisis and National Honors

Former PM HD Deve Gowda urges Union to address Bengaluru's water crisis as residents resort to costly private suppliers. Raghav Chadha advocates posthumous Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, while Sasmit Patra seeks special status for Orissa, citing economic harm from frequent natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:28 IST
In a heartfelt plea to the Union government, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has urged immediate intervention to address Bengaluru's ongoing water crisis. During a Rajya Sabha session, the JD(S) leader highlighted the plight of residents forced to rely on expensive private water suppliers.

Simultaneously, AAP's Raghav Chadha took the floor to push for posthumous recognition of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh with the Bharat Ratna, India's top civilian honor. Chadha emphasized the importance of this gesture for future generations.

In another regional appeal, BJD's Sasmit Patra requested special category status for Orissa, pointing to the state's heavy economic loss due to frequent natural disasters. These developments mark significant demands for national recognition and support.

