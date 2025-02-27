Amit Shah Lauds Legacy of Bharat Ratna 'Rashtra Rishi' Nanaji Deshmukh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Bharat Ratna awardee, 'Rashtra Rishi' Nanaji Deshmukh, calling his values and behavior ideal benchmarks for future politicians. Speaking at a public rally in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, marking the 15th anniversary of Deshmukh's death, Shah emphasized the Jan Sangh leader's lasting impact on countless lives.

"Nanaji set numerous political principles through his conduct, hard work, and values, which I believe will remain benchmarks for future generations," Shah asserted. Honoring Nanaji's contributions, Shah remarked, "Some individuals influence not just their time, but entire generations. Nanaji was such a transformational figure."

Reflecting on Nanaji's early life, Shah noted his Maharashtra roots and significant role in Uttar Pradesh as a Jan Sangh General Secretary. "Nanaji was a rare politician who commanded respect across party lines," he noted. Shah also touched upon Nanaji's relationships and influence in diverse fields including art and culture.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, Shah stated, "In the past decade, under Narendra Modi, we've provided essential amenities to 60 crore citizens, including homes, electricity, and healthcare insurance." He criticized Congress for adopting policies inspired by Western ideologies at the expense of India's cultural roots.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, present at the event, praised Nanaji's vision of self-reliance and his efforts in revitalizing rural communities. Nanaji Deshmukh was posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna by the Indian government in 2022. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)