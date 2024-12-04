Left Menu

Crackdown on Cyber Fraud: Gurugram Police Dismantles Fake Call Center

Gurugram Cyber Police have dismantled a fake call center in Sector 39's Durga Colony, arresting three individuals, including the owner. The group is accused of deceiving US nationals by offering fictitious technical support. Authorities found two laptops and a mobile phone, and no valid operating licenses were produced during the raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:12 IST
In a decisive operation, Gurugram Cyber Police have dismantled a fake call center allegedly duping US nationals from Sector 39's Durga Colony. Authorities arrested three individuals, including Amandeep Singh, alias Prince, the proprietor of the illicit setup.

The police, acting on a tip-off, raided House No 684, uncovering a fraudulent scheme aimed at unsuspecting overseas victims. The accused reportedly employed technology to direct calls from foreign nationals to their operation without a legitimate OSP license.

Officials seized two laptops and a mobile phone during the raid. The perpetrators admitted to using misleading pop-up ads to entice victims into purchasing gift cards, highlighting yet another misuse of advancing technology for deceitful purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

