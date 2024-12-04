Crackdown on Russian Sanctions Evasion Network

In a significant move, the Biden administration enforced a new series of Russia-related sanctions on Wednesday. The focus of these sanctions is an illicit finance network, accused of allowing Russian elites to bypass existing restrictions via digital assets.

The U.S. Department of Treasury's statement highlights five individuals and four entities connected to the extensive TGR Group, described as facilitating major sanctions circumvention. This network is believed to involve a Wyoming entity part-owned by a sanctioned individual.

Among those targeted are George Rossi and Elena Chirkinyan. The network's operations include laundering funds for sanctioned entities, providing unregistered cryptocurrency services, and allowing high-net worth Russians to purchase UK property, according to the Treasury.

