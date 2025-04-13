Journalists Arrested in Tragic Suicide Case

In a shocking development, two journalists from Odisha have been arrested in connection with the tragic suicide of a 50-year-old man who was allegedly framed in a false rape case. Authorities have launched a search operation for a woman suspected of conspiring with the journalists.

The deceased, a resident of Patkura police station's jurisdiction, was found hanging from a tree, leaving behind a note accusing the journalists and a 31-year-old woman of driving him to take his life. The note outlined that the woman had, at the journalists' behest, filed the rape complaint.

Following a complaint by the man's wife, the journalists, affiliated with a private television channel and a YouTube platform, have been remanded to judicial custody. The police continue their efforts to locate the woman involved.

