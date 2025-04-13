Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Bonds: India and Africa Unite for AIKEYME Naval Exercise

India and nine African nations have launched a six-day naval exercise, AIKEYME, in Tanzania. This initiative underlines their commitment to tackling maritime security threats together. With the participation of several African countries, the exercise reflects a shared vision for regional security and collaboration, as embodied in Modi's MAHASAGAR vision.

Updated: 13-04-2025 19:46 IST
  India

In a significant stride towards maritime collaboration, India and nine African nations have embarked on a six-day naval exercise known as AIKEYME, which commenced on Sunday off the coast of Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. The initiative highlights a shared long-term commitment to addressing challenges in the maritime domain.

The exercise falls under the broad umbrella of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR vision, aimed at fostering security and growth across regions. India's engagement with the Global South is central to this initiative. The Indian Navy and Tanzania Peoples Defence Force are co-hosting the first edition of AIKEYME.

Spearheaded by prominent military and governmental leaders, the exercise promises enhanced cooperation against threats like piracy and illicit trafficking. The event saw vibrant displays, including a parade and a performance by the Indian Navy Band, reinforcing the spirit of unity and partnership in securing regional waters.

