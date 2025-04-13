Maharashtra Paves the Way for Legal Bike Pooling

Maharashtra is poised to become a trailblazer in India's transportation sector by legalizing bike pooling. This groundbreaking initiative, approved by the Maharashtra Cabinet, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and cut down on pollution by enabling private two-wheeler owners to offer rides for a fare.

This move not only puts Maharashtra at the forefront of innovative transportation solutions but also aligns with the Union Government's 2020 Aggregator Policy, which emphasizes reducing congestion and boosting asset utilization. Under these guidelines, participating bikes will be subject to regulations, including e-bike exclusivity and limited daily rides.

Despite support, some transport experts express reservations, highlighting safety concerns associated with two-wheelers, which account for a significant portion of road accidents. Nevertheless, the new regulations will pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient future in urban transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)