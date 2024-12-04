Left Menu

Justice for Chiloba: Guilty Verdict in Activist's Murder Case

A Kenyan court convicted Jacktone Odhiambo of murdering gay rights activist Edwin 'Chiloba' Kiptoo. The crime took place in Eldoret and has sparked conversations about LGBTQ rights in Kenya, where homosexuality is heavily stigmatized. The verdict was confirmed by authorities, with sentencing scheduled for December 16.

04-12-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Kenya

A Kenyan court has handed down a guilty verdict in the murder case of Edwin 'Chiloba' Kiptoo, a well-known gay rights activist. Nearly two years after Kiptoo's murder, which stunned the LGBTQ community in Kenya, Jacktone Odhiambo was found guilty on Wednesday.

The remains of Kiptoo, also a noted model and designer, were discovered in a metal box in Eldoret in early January 2023. Authorities accused Odhiambo, believed to have been in a relationship with Kiptoo, of committing the murder between December 31 and January 3.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution confirmed the ruling on social media platform X. Though Odhiambo denied the charges, Eldoret High Court judge Reuben Nyakundi highlighted the strong evidence against him. Sentencing is set for December 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

