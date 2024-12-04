Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: DRG Head Constable Falls in Naxal Encounter
A District Reserve Guard head constable, Birendra Kumar Sori, was killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The clash erupted during an anti-Naxal operation and continued into the evening. Sori, who joined the force in 2010, was promoted for bravery in 2018.
A District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable lost his life in a confrontation with Naxalites in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh this Wednesday, according to a senior police official.
The encounter began around 1 pm in a dense forest located on the border of the Sonpur and Kohkameta police station areas in Abujhmad. At the time, a joint task force of security personnel was engaged in an anti-Naxal operation.
The firefight persisted intermittently until late in the evening. Birendra Kumar Sori, aged 36 and head constable of DRG Narayanpur, was tragically killed during this exchange. Sori had been serving in the Narayanpur district police since 2010 and was hailed for bravery, earning a promotion to head constable in 2018.
