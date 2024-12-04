Presidency Clarifies Changes to SA’s Visa Application Process for Nigerian Nationals

The Presidency of South Africa has clarified the recent remarks made by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the SA-Nigeria Bi-National Commission, addressing misconceptions about changes to the visa application process for Nigerian nationals.

As part of the ongoing visa reforms aimed at promoting economic activity, increasing tourism, and safeguarding national security, South Africa has modernised and streamlined its visa application procedures. These reforms are designed to improve efficiency and customer experience without compromising the integrity of the visa system.

Key Changes to Visa Application Process

According to the Presidency, South African missions in Nigeria have implemented new measures to simplify the application process for Nigerian nationals. Under the new system, applicants are no longer required to submit their physical passports at the time of their visa application. Instead, they need only to provide certified copies of the biopage of their passports for the initial processing.

However, applicants must still present their physical passports during the process for verification and confirmation before the visa can be issued. Once a visa is approved, applicants will need to submit their physical passports to have the visa affixed.

“The simplified process allows prospective travellers to apply for visas without the need to submit their physical passports initially. They will only need to provide certified copies of their passport biopage for processing, but must present the actual passport for verification during the application process. After approval, passports should be submitted for the final step to receive the visa,” explained the Presidency.

Enhancing Customer Experience While Ensuring Security

The Presidency also highlighted that these changes have significantly improved the customer experience by reducing processing time and the inconvenience of submitting physical documents upfront. At the same time, these reforms maintain the security and integrity of the visa system, ensuring that South Africa continues to uphold rigorous standards for all visitors.

These changes are part of a broader effort to modernise and streamline visa application processes not only in Nigeria but globally, making it easier for tourists, business travellers, and other visitors to access South Africa, while ensuring that the country’s national security is maintained.

The new system is expected to enhance bilateral ties between South Africa and Nigeria, promoting tourism and fostering stronger economic relations. By simplifying the visa process, South Africa is positioning itself as a more attractive destination for Nigerian nationals, while continuing to prioritise security and efficiency in its visa system.

This reform comes as part of South Africa's commitment to improving its international relations and creating a more accessible environment for global visitors.