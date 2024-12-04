Left Menu

Digital Arrest: The New Frontier of Cyber Crime

A model fell victim to a novel cyber scam termed 'digital arrest,' losing Rs 99,000. Criminals impersonated law enforcement officials, threatening arrest over bogus charges. Shivankita Dixit, a former beauty pageant winner, recounts how she was coerced into making the payment. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent cybercrime dubbed 'digital arrest' has surfaced, preying on unsuspecting victims by impersonating law enforcement personnel. A model reportedly lost Rs 99,000 in such a scam.

According to police, this sophisticated fraud involves malicious actors posing as officials from agencies like the CBI or customs. They contact victims, making false allegations of crimes such as drug trafficking or money laundering, and demand payments to avoid arrest.

Shivankita Dixit, former Femina Miss India from West Bengal, experienced such harassment when she received a video call on WhatsApp from the supposed officials. Convinced she faced arrest unless she transferred money, she complied. It was only after alerting her family that she realized the deceit, prompting a police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

