Digital Arrest: The New Frontier of Cyber Crime

A recent cybercrime dubbed 'digital arrest' has surfaced, preying on unsuspecting victims by impersonating law enforcement personnel. A model reportedly lost Rs 99,000 in such a scam.

According to police, this sophisticated fraud involves malicious actors posing as officials from agencies like the CBI or customs. They contact victims, making false allegations of crimes such as drug trafficking or money laundering, and demand payments to avoid arrest.

Shivankita Dixit, former Femina Miss India from West Bengal, experienced such harassment when she received a video call on WhatsApp from the supposed officials. Convinced she faced arrest unless she transferred money, she complied. It was only after alerting her family that she realized the deceit, prompting a police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)