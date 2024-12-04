IWAI’s Kalughat Intermodal Terminal Receives Five-Star SVAGRIHA Rating for Sustainability

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has achieved a significant milestone with its Intermodal Terminal (IMT) at Kalughat, Bihar, earning a prestigious five-star SVAGRIHA rating from the GRIHA Council. This recognition underscores IWAI's dedication to sustainable and environmentally conscious infrastructure development under the World Bank-funded Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP), aimed at enhancing the capacity of National Waterway 1 (NW 1) along the River Ganga.

The award was received by Shri Arvind Kumar, Director, JMVP; Shri Manish Tiwari, Specialist (Environmental Impact Assessment), JMVP; and Shri J J Patel, Project Manager, Sanjay Construction Company, the contractor for the project.

What is the SVAGRIHA Rating?

SVAGRIHA, or Simple Versatile Affordable GRIHA, is a green building rating system under the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA), jointly developed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). It supports sustainable infrastructure by promoting environmentally friendly practices such as the use of renewable materials and energy-efficient operations.

Sustainability Features of IMT Kalughat

The IMT Kalughat achieved its five-star rating for adhering to GRIHA’s stringent criteria, showcasing exemplary practices in:

Sustainable Construction Materials: Use of recyclable materials such as fiber, glass, paints, and sanitary fixtures.

Energy Efficiency: Incorporation of renewable energy systems to minimize operational carbon footprints.

Waste Management: Effective use of construction and demolition waste during construction and implementation of a sewage treatment plant for recycling water.

Solid Waste and Water Management: Strategies to optimize water usage and manage solid waste efficiently, further contributing to a sustainable habitat.

Key Infrastructure and Economic Impact

Built at a cost of ₹82.48 crore, the Kalughat IMT boasts a handling capacity of 77,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) per annum. It plays a critical role in facilitating cargo transportation for the hinterlands of North Bihar and provides seamless connectivity for Nepal’s EXIM (export-import) cargo, making it a vital link in regional trade.

This terminal is part of the larger Jal Marg Vikas Project, which is enhancing multimodal connectivity, reducing logistical costs, and supporting economic growth by leveraging India’s inland waterways. The IMT Kalughat is expected to further enable economic integration and strengthen trade ties with Nepal while reducing dependency on road and rail transport.

Aligning with National Vision

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat and under the guidance of Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, IWAI continues to focus on building inclusive, climate-resilient inland water transport (IWT) infrastructure. The IMT Kalughat is a testament to IWAI's commitment to achieving this vision while contributing to environmental sustainability and economic progress.

Future Prospects and Expansion

The success of IMT Kalughat sets a benchmark for similar green infrastructure projects across the country. IWAI plans to replicate such initiatives on other national waterways to enhance cargo handling capacity, promote eco-friendly transportation modes, and reduce the environmental impact of logistics operations.

This achievement not only enhances India's standing in sustainable infrastructure development but also reinforces its commitment to creating a climate-conscious economy with advanced, efficient, and sustainable inland waterways.