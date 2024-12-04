Left Menu

Drama at the Golden Temple: Police Foil Assassination Attempt on SAD Leader

Police thwarted an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple by Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura. Chaura fired at Badal but missed, thanks to alert police officers. Authorities are investigating potential motives and connections behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:00 IST
Drama at the Golden Temple: Police Foil Assassination Attempt on SAD Leader
  Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Golden Temple, an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was foiled by diligent police surveillance. The assailant, identified as former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, opened fire at close range but missed his target.

Despite Chaura's proximity to Badal, who was engaged in religious duties at the shrine, quick action from plainclothes officers prevented tragedy. The police confiscated a 9 mm pistol from the shooter and are investigating various angles, including potential organizational backing for the attack.

Authorities commend the alertness of the police personnel which thwarted the assassination attempt. However, questions arise over the police's initial handling of Chaura, a man with a notorious past and multiple ongoing cases. Investigations continue to uncover Chaura's motive and any accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

