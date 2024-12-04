Drama at the Golden Temple: Police Foil Assassination Attempt on SAD Leader

In a dramatic turn of events at the Golden Temple, an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was foiled by diligent police surveillance. The assailant, identified as former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, opened fire at close range but missed his target.

Despite Chaura's proximity to Badal, who was engaged in religious duties at the shrine, quick action from plainclothes officers prevented tragedy. The police confiscated a 9 mm pistol from the shooter and are investigating various angles, including potential organizational backing for the attack.

Authorities commend the alertness of the police personnel which thwarted the assassination attempt. However, questions arise over the police's initial handling of Chaura, a man with a notorious past and multiple ongoing cases. Investigations continue to uncover Chaura's motive and any accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)