Left Menu

Protest in Jaipur Demands Justice for Hindus in Bangladesh

The Sarva Hindu Samaj organized a demonstration in Jaipur opposing the arrest of ISKCON temple saint Chinmay Krishna Das and the oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh. The gathering urged the Indian government to address the issue internationally and demanded protection for religious freedom in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:18 IST
Protest in Jaipur Demands Justice for Hindus in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sarva Hindu Samaj staged a significant protest in Jaipur on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the arrest of ISKCON temple saint Chinmay Krishna Das in Bangladesh and condemning the ongoing oppression of Hindus there.

A large crowd convened at Badi Chaupad, with members raising slogans against the violence targeting Hindus. People from the Sarva Hindu Samaj, including diverse groups like saints, public figures, youths, and women, participated enthusiastically in the demonstration.

Speakers highlighted the need for unity beyond caste divisions and called on the central government to present this pressing issue at the United Nations and Human Rights Council. The protest concluded with a memorandum sent to top national and international leaders, demanding Bangladesh ensure religious freedom and protection for Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024