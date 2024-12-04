Protest in Jaipur Demands Justice for Hindus in Bangladesh

The Sarva Hindu Samaj staged a significant protest in Jaipur on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the arrest of ISKCON temple saint Chinmay Krishna Das in Bangladesh and condemning the ongoing oppression of Hindus there.

A large crowd convened at Badi Chaupad, with members raising slogans against the violence targeting Hindus. People from the Sarva Hindu Samaj, including diverse groups like saints, public figures, youths, and women, participated enthusiastically in the demonstration.

Speakers highlighted the need for unity beyond caste divisions and called on the central government to present this pressing issue at the United Nations and Human Rights Council. The protest concluded with a memorandum sent to top national and international leaders, demanding Bangladesh ensure religious freedom and protection for Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies.)