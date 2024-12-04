Left Menu

Kerala's Pioneering Push Towards Eco-Friendly Future and Poverty Eradication

The Kerala government is launching a comprehensive initiative to enhance palliative care, eliminate waste, and eradicate extreme poverty. Convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the approach emphasizes collaborative efforts involving all political parties and local self-governing institutions, with the goal of a fully clean Kerala by March 2025.

The Kerala government is spearheading a holistic initiative aimed at boosting palliative care, achieving a waste-free region, and eradicating extreme poverty across the state. The decision, taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, signifies a concerted effort toward a sustainable and equitable future.

Special meetings of local self-government institutions will be convened to coordinate the activities, with an emphasis on involving all political parties. The Chief Minister emphasized that poverty eradication requires more than just providing food; it necessitates supporting income-generating opportunities for families in extreme poverty.

Underlining the need for effective implementation, Chief Minister Vijayan stated that district collectors would be tasked with reviewing project progress. A nodal officer would oversee the initiative, aiming for a waste-free and fully clean Kerala by March 2025.

