Controversy in Banjara Hills: BRS MLA Faces Legal Trouble

In an unexpected turn of events in Banjara Hills, BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy has found himself embroiled in legal trouble. Charges of abuse and threats against a police officer have been filed.

The altercation unfolded when the Banjara Hills Police Station Inspector was unexpectedly confronted by Reddy and his associates during an emergency duty. Reports indicate that Reddy's group demanded the inspector disembark from his vehicle and obstructed it using another car.

According to the police, despite the inspector's explanation of being on urgent duty, verbal abuse and threats ensued, disrupting official operations. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing to address the situation legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)