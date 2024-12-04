Left Menu

Controversy in Banjara Hills: BRS MLA Faces Legal Trouble

BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy and others are facing charges after allegedly abusing and threatening a police official in Banjara Hills. The incident occurred when they obstructed the police inspector's vehicle during an emergency duty. An investigation is ongoing following a complaint filed for unlawful actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:43 IST
Kaushik Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events in Banjara Hills, BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy has found himself embroiled in legal trouble. Charges of abuse and threats against a police officer have been filed.

The altercation unfolded when the Banjara Hills Police Station Inspector was unexpectedly confronted by Reddy and his associates during an emergency duty. Reports indicate that Reddy's group demanded the inspector disembark from his vehicle and obstructed it using another car.

According to the police, despite the inspector's explanation of being on urgent duty, verbal abuse and threats ensued, disrupting official operations. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing to address the situation legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

