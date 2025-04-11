Court Upholds Rights of Unmarried Interfaith Couple Amidst Threats

The Allahabad High Court has intervened to ensure the safety of an interfaith couple facing security threats from the woman's former in-laws. The court affirmed the couple's right to live together, irrespective of their marital status, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

According to a bench comprising Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Vipin Chandra Dixit, the couple have been cohabiting since 2018 and have a one-year-old daughter. The court noted that despite the apprehensions of the child's parents, police authorities had displayed reluctance to file a first information report.

The court has issued directives to the Superintendent of Police, Sambhal, mandating the registration of an FIR and assessing if security measures are necessary for the family. The directive comes following a writ petition filed by the minor child through her parents under Article 226.

(With inputs from agencies.)