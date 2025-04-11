Left Menu

Court Upholds Rights of Unmarried Interfaith Couple Amidst Threats

The Allahabad High Court addressed the security concerns of an interfaith couple facing threats from the wife's former in-laws. Despite not being married, the court acknowledged their right to live together as adults. The police have been instructed to register an FIR and ensure their safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has intervened to ensure the safety of an interfaith couple facing security threats from the woman's former in-laws. The court affirmed the couple's right to live together, irrespective of their marital status, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

According to a bench comprising Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Vipin Chandra Dixit, the couple have been cohabiting since 2018 and have a one-year-old daughter. The court noted that despite the apprehensions of the child's parents, police authorities had displayed reluctance to file a first information report.

The court has issued directives to the Superintendent of Police, Sambhal, mandating the registration of an FIR and assessing if security measures are necessary for the family. The directive comes following a writ petition filed by the minor child through her parents under Article 226.

(With inputs from agencies.)

