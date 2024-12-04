Controversy Erupts as Rajasthan MLA Clashes with Forest Department
Rajasthan BJP MLA Ram Bilas Meena is embroiled in controversy after allegedly demanding a forest department officer to retract cases filed against villagers for obstructing government work. A video showcasing the MLA's demand surfaced online, sparking debate over his actions.
In Rajasthan, BJP MLA Ram Bilas Meena has found himself at the center of a controversy after he allegedly scolded a forest department worker for lodging two cases against villagers.
The legislator from Lalsot, Dausa, reportedly urged the official to drop these cases—a demand caught on camera and shared widely on social media.
Contacted for a statement, Meena told PTI that ranger Radheshyam had accused villagers of hindering government projects when they filled pits near their farms, inadvertently damaging department-planted trees. The cases in question include allegations of illegal mining and other offenses.
