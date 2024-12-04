Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Rajasthan MLA Clashes with Forest Department

Rajasthan BJP MLA Ram Bilas Meena is embroiled in controversy after allegedly demanding a forest department officer to retract cases filed against villagers for obstructing government work. A video showcasing the MLA's demand surfaced online, sparking debate over his actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:55 IST
Controversy Erupts as Rajasthan MLA Clashes with Forest Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan, BJP MLA Ram Bilas Meena has found himself at the center of a controversy after he allegedly scolded a forest department worker for lodging two cases against villagers.

The legislator from Lalsot, Dausa, reportedly urged the official to drop these cases—a demand caught on camera and shared widely on social media.

Contacted for a statement, Meena told PTI that ranger Radheshyam had accused villagers of hindering government projects when they filled pits near their farms, inadvertently damaging department-planted trees. The cases in question include allegations of illegal mining and other offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024