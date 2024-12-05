Left Menu

Outcry Over Monk's Detention: A Call for Action

BJP members have urged Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, jailed in Bangladesh for sedition. Hema Malini criticized the attack on Hindu rights and emphasized the importance of ISKCON's mission. Dilip Saikia called for a parliamentary resolution against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP lawmakers have called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention following the detention of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh on sedition charges, raising concerns over Hindu rights and religious freedom.

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya brought the issue to light in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, with Mathura MP and film actress Hema Malini asserting that such acts against Hindu minorities threaten the safety and security of the community.

Meanwhile, Dilip Saikia has urged Parliament to condemn the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and to acknowledge the infiltration of Bangladeshi Muslims into Assam, a development impacting political dynamics there since 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)

