Outcry Over Monk's Detention: A Call for Action
BJP members have urged Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, jailed in Bangladesh for sedition. Hema Malini criticized the attack on Hindu rights and emphasized the importance of ISKCON's mission. Dilip Saikia called for a parliamentary resolution against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
BJP lawmakers have called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention following the detention of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh on sedition charges, raising concerns over Hindu rights and religious freedom.
Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya brought the issue to light in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, with Mathura MP and film actress Hema Malini asserting that such acts against Hindu minorities threaten the safety and security of the community.
Meanwhile, Dilip Saikia has urged Parliament to condemn the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and to acknowledge the infiltration of Bangladeshi Muslims into Assam, a development impacting political dynamics there since 1971.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India, Guyana sign at least five pacts to boost ties in various areas after talks between PM Narendra Modi and Guyana President Irfaan Ali.
Dominica Bestows Highest National Honour on PM Narendra Modi
India-Guyana ties of 'mitti' (soil), full of cordiality: PM Narendra Modi says in his address at Special Session of Parliament of Guyana.
Maharashtra assembly poll results show that the state supports PM Narendra Modi, says Fadnavis, thanks women voters.
Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Indian Legacy in Historical Guyana Visit