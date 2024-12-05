Outcry Over Monk's Detention: A Call for Action

BJP lawmakers have called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention following the detention of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh on sedition charges, raising concerns over Hindu rights and religious freedom.

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya brought the issue to light in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, with Mathura MP and film actress Hema Malini asserting that such acts against Hindu minorities threaten the safety and security of the community.

Meanwhile, Dilip Saikia has urged Parliament to condemn the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and to acknowledge the infiltration of Bangladeshi Muslims into Assam, a development impacting political dynamics there since 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)