Delhi Police's Controversial Arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

In a significant development, Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an alleged organized crime case. However, in a separate case related to extortion, a court granted him bail.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal, granting bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation for not thoroughly examining crucial evidence. The alleged audio clip linking Balyan to gangster Kapil remains unverified.

Despite efforts to gather evidence, none of the witnesses have accused Balyan of direct threats. Meanwhile, Balyan has filed complaints claiming threats from gangster Kapil. The court noted the absence of any criminal nexus or monetary trail, denying police's request for more custody.

