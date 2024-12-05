Delhi Police's Controversial Arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan
Delhi Police arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan related to an alleged organized crime case, although he was granted bail in another extortion case. The investigation has been criticized for not verifying key evidence. The judge dismissed further custody while noting no evidence of Balyan's criminal nexus.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an alleged organized crime case. However, in a separate case related to extortion, a court granted him bail.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal, granting bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation for not thoroughly examining crucial evidence. The alleged audio clip linking Balyan to gangster Kapil remains unverified.
Despite efforts to gather evidence, none of the witnesses have accused Balyan of direct threats. Meanwhile, Balyan has filed complaints claiming threats from gangster Kapil. The court noted the absence of any criminal nexus or monetary trail, denying police's request for more custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI Takes Charge: Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Investigation
High Court Split Verdict on Former Education Minister's Bail Plea in Recruitment Scam
Supreme Court Revokes Bail in Cold-Blooded Murder Case
Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Lava MD in Vivo Money Laundering Case
Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Former Lava MD Hari Om Rai in Vivo Money Laundering Case