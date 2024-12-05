Trump's Legal Maneuvering: Georgia Case Dismissal Looms Ahead of Presidency

In a decisive move, President-elect Donald Trump has filed a motion to dismiss the Georgia election interference case, asserting that state courts will lose jurisdiction once he ascends to the presidency next month.

Trump's legal team has argued that a sitting president holds immunity from any form of indictment, whether state or federal. The challenge extends to the Georgia Court of Appeals, requesting a review before Trump takes office, as his attorneys insist the continued prosecution in Georgia is unconstitutional.

Amidst the legal turmoil, former Trump campaign lawyer Kenneth Chesebro seeks to nullify his earlier guilty plea, contending it was deemed invalid after a charge dismissal. Furthermore, Fani Willis, overseeing the case, faces scrutiny over alleged conflict of interest, complicating the legal landscape as appeals and defenses unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)