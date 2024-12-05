Mace Throwing Erupts in Bahamian Parliament Over Corruption Scandal

The Bahamian legislature was forced to halt its proceedings on Wednesday following a dramatic disruption caused by a police corruption scandal. A heated altercation saw opposition lawmaker Shanendon Cartwright hurl the symbolic parliamentary mace out of a window in protest.

Cartwright's actions were triggered when Speaker Patricia Deveaux denied him the opportunity to speak, prompting him to seize the heavy ceremonial staff. The incident, captured on government broadcast, was reminiscent of a historic 1965 event known as 'Black Tuesday'.

The turmoil unfolded amid U.S. federal charges against senior Bahamian police officials for allegedly facilitating cocaine trafficking. Prime Minister Philip Davis announced the police commissioner's resignation and vowed to purge corruption from the force, as protesters outside decried police misconduct.

