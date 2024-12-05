Left Menu

Mace Throwing Erupts in Bahamian Parliament Over Corruption Scandal

The Bahamian legislature suspended its session after opposition lawmaker Shanendon Cartwright threw the parliamentary mace out the window, protesting the handling of a police corruption scandal. The incident recalled a historic 1965 protest against political issues, amid current allegations of police involvement in cocaine trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 04:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 04:26 IST
Mace Throwing Erupts in Bahamian Parliament Over Corruption Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bahamian legislature was forced to halt its proceedings on Wednesday following a dramatic disruption caused by a police corruption scandal. A heated altercation saw opposition lawmaker Shanendon Cartwright hurl the symbolic parliamentary mace out of a window in protest.

Cartwright's actions were triggered when Speaker Patricia Deveaux denied him the opportunity to speak, prompting him to seize the heavy ceremonial staff. The incident, captured on government broadcast, was reminiscent of a historic 1965 event known as 'Black Tuesday'.

The turmoil unfolded amid U.S. federal charges against senior Bahamian police officials for allegedly facilitating cocaine trafficking. Prime Minister Philip Davis announced the police commissioner's resignation and vowed to purge corruption from the force, as protesters outside decried police misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024