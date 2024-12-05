South Korean Defense Shift: New Leadership Amid Controversy
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted the resignation of Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and nominated Choi Byung-hyuk, ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as the new defence minister. The change comes after Kim's controversial advice to declare martial law, which was overturned by parliament.
- South Korea
In a significant reshuffle, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted the resignation of Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, appointing Choi Byung-hyuk, previously serving as ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as the new defence minister, according to a report by Yonhap news on Thursday.
The president's office affirmed the nomination of Choi, a former army general, marking a notable change in the country's defense leadership.
The move follows on the heels of reports that Kim had suggested President Yoon implement martial law, a proposal that parliament swiftly overturned, demanding a reversal.
