South Korean Defense Shift: New Leadership Amid Controversy

In a significant reshuffle, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted the resignation of Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, appointing Choi Byung-hyuk, previously serving as ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as the new defence minister, according to a report by Yonhap news on Thursday.

The president's office affirmed the nomination of Choi, a former army general, marking a notable change in the country's defense leadership.

The move follows on the heels of reports that Kim had suggested President Yoon implement martial law, a proposal that parliament swiftly overturned, demanding a reversal.

(With inputs from agencies.)