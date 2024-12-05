Taiwan's Stand: President Lai's Call for Democracy in Guam
In a speech in Guam, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te emphasized the importance of democracy and vowed not to yield to totalitarianism. During his visit, Lai highlighted the strong connection between Taiwan and the U.S., acknowledged the geopolitical tensions with China, and stressed on collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.
During a visit to Guam, President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan firmly declared that Taiwan will not yield to totalitarianism, highlighting the strong bonds between Taiwan and the United States, whom he described as 'brothers'. Lai's visit, part of a tour including other Pacific island nations, drew criticism from China which claims Taiwan as its own territory.
Speaking to members of the Taiwan community overseas and officials, Lai reflected on Taiwan's transition from dictatorship to democracy and urged compatriots to protect these hard-won liberties. He also reminisced about Taiwan's recent baseball victory over the U.S., pointing to the blend of camaraderie and competition.
Lai's transit through Guam and Hawaii was commended by the U.S., underscoring their international backing despite not officially recognizing Taiwan's government. As Taiwan navigates geopolitical tensions, Lai's call for unity with like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific region stands crucial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
