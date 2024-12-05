Left Menu

Taiwan's Stand: President Lai's Call for Democracy in Guam

In a speech in Guam, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te emphasized the importance of democracy and vowed not to yield to totalitarianism. During his visit, Lai highlighted the strong connection between Taiwan and the U.S., acknowledged the geopolitical tensions with China, and stressed on collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:26 IST
Taiwan's Stand: President Lai's Call for Democracy in Guam
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea

During a visit to Guam, President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan firmly declared that Taiwan will not yield to totalitarianism, highlighting the strong bonds between Taiwan and the United States, whom he described as 'brothers'. Lai's visit, part of a tour including other Pacific island nations, drew criticism from China which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Speaking to members of the Taiwan community overseas and officials, Lai reflected on Taiwan's transition from dictatorship to democracy and urged compatriots to protect these hard-won liberties. He also reminisced about Taiwan's recent baseball victory over the U.S., pointing to the blend of camaraderie and competition.

Lai's transit through Guam and Hawaii was commended by the U.S., underscoring their international backing despite not officially recognizing Taiwan's government. As Taiwan navigates geopolitical tensions, Lai's call for unity with like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific region stands crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024