Winston Peters Concludes Visit to New Caledonia with Renewed Cooperation Commitments

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters has wrapped up a significant visit to New Caledonia, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to supporting its closest neighbour in overcoming pressing challenges.

“Over the last few days, we have listened to and learned from a wide range of people in New Caledonia to better understand the acute challenges it faces,” Mr Peters said.

The visit to Nouméa, originally scheduled for May but postponed due to civil unrest, was aimed at fostering dialogue and exploring avenues for New Zealand to contribute constructively to New Caledonia’s recovery and future development.

“We were deeply saddened by the loss of life, violence, and destruction earlier this year. New Zealand and the Pacific region must stand together to support New Caledonia in its recovery,” he said.

Key Meetings and Commitments

During the visit, Mr. Peters met with influential leaders, including French High Commissioner Louis Le Franc, New Caledonian Government President Louis Mapou, and Congress President Veylma Falaeo. Discussions centered on the country’s political stability, economic challenges, and recovery efforts.

A notable outcome of the trip was the signing of an updated Joint Cooperation Plan with President Mapou. The plan outlines priority areas of collaboration between New Zealand and New Caledonia, including:

Institutional Cooperation : Enhancing governance and political frameworks.

: Enhancing governance and political frameworks. Economic Collaboration : Boosting trade ties and economic recovery initiatives.

: Boosting trade ties and economic recovery initiatives. People-to-People Connections: Strengthening cultural and educational exchanges.

Enhanced Support Initiatives

Under the updated plan, New Zealand will introduce several targeted measures to assist New Caledonia:

Increased Funding : Annual support for voluntary and non-government initiatives will rise to approximately $280,000 .

: Annual support for voluntary and non-government initiatives will rise to approximately . Expanded Scholarships : More New Caledonians will gain access to tertiary education opportunities in New Zealand.

: More New Caledonians will gain access to tertiary education opportunities in New Zealand. Technical Cooperation: Enhanced collaboration in areas critical to economic recovery, including sustainable resource management and renewable energy.

These initiatives aim to bolster New Caledonia’s resilience while deepening ties between the two neighbours.

Fostering Regional Stability

The visit comes amid a critical juncture for New Caledonia, as the territory navigates challenges ranging from political tensions to economic pressures. New Zealand’s engagement underscores its broader commitment to promoting stability and development across the Pacific region.

Mr. Peters emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue and regional solidarity. “This was a valuable opportunity to hear diverse perspectives on New Caledonia’s path forward and explore how New Zealand can contribute meaningfully to that journey.”

Future Outlook

The renewed Joint Cooperation Plan marks a step forward in the bilateral relationship, with both nations pledging to work closely on shared goals. Beyond immediate recovery efforts, the partnership is expected to yield long-term benefits, fostering sustainable development, cultural exchange, and economic growth.

As New Zealand deepens its engagement with New Caledonia, the visit serves as a reminder of the critical role regional partnerships play in addressing shared challenges and building a prosperous, stable Pacific.