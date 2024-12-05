Left Menu

Madras High Court Orders Probe into Puzhal Prison Alleged Brutality

The Madras High Court has instructed the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tiruvallur, to investigate alleged brutality against remand prisoner Jeyanthan at Puzhal Prison. Prompted by a petition from the prisoner's mother, the court demands the inquiry to be conducted discreetly, without prison officials present, and a report submitted by December 17, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:04 IST
The Madras High Court has taken a firm stance on allegations of brutality against a remand prisoner at Puzhal's Central Prison-I. In a recent directive, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Tiruvallur has been tasked with an urgent inquiry into claims that Jeyanthan, the prisoner in question, was severely beaten by prison authorities. The inquiry is mandated to be conducted discretely, barring any presence of prison officials, with findings due by December 17, 2024.

This directive followed a petition by Ananthi, Jeyanthan's mother, revealing that her son had been assaulted by a police officer within the prison premises. According to the petition, Jeyanthan was found unconscious with untreated injuries. Despite requests, Ananthi faced hindrances in accessing proper medical attention for her son, and communication was restricted during her prison visit.

Backing the petitioner's claims, a medical report from Government Stanley Medical College Hospital raised concerns about the injuries, suspecting them to be questionable. The court acknowledges these accusations seriously and has instructed the necessary arrangements to allow the magistrate's unhindered investigation to uncover the truth behind these allegations.

