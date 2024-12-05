Former PM Mahathir Faces Potential Criminal Probe Over Disputed Islets

A Malaysian royal commission of inquiry (RCI) suggests a criminal investigation against former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. The probe is linked to his decision to drop claims over two contested islets in the Singapore Strait, as detailed in a report presented in parliament on Thursday.

The current Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, advocated for a review of the 2018 government action which Mahathir initiated. This decision involved Malaysia withdrawing its challenge to a 2008 International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict affirming Singapore's control over Pedra Branca islet. In 2017, Malaysia also sought the ICJ's clarification on the status of another contested islet, South Ledge.

The RCI report, partially redacted, suggests investigating the 99-year-old Mahathir for possible misconduct regarding the dropped claims. It highlights his duty to defend Malaysia's interests during his term. If convicted under the penal code, offenses could lead to a prison sentence of up to seven years, fines, or both. Mahathir's response to the allegations remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)