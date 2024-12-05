Ukraine's Defense Holds Firm Against Russian Drone Barrage

In a bold overnight offensive, Russia deployed 44 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles against Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force announced on Thursday that it managed to intercept 30 of these drones.

The remaining 12 drones, likely shielded by electronic warfare tactics, evaded capture. This underscores the technological challenges faced by Ukrainian defense systems.

The statement also noted that one rogue drone appeared to be on course for Belarus, adding another dimension of concern to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)