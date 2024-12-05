Ukraine's Defense Holds Firm Against Russian Drone Barrage
Ukraine's air force reported that Russia launched a significant overnight attack involving 44 drones and two ballistic missiles. Despite electronic warfare, Ukrainian forces managed to down 30 drones. However, 12 drones escaped interception, with one reportedly heading towards Belarus.
In a bold overnight offensive, Russia deployed 44 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles against Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force announced on Thursday that it managed to intercept 30 of these drones.
The remaining 12 drones, likely shielded by electronic warfare tactics, evaded capture. This underscores the technological challenges faced by Ukrainian defense systems.
The statement also noted that one rogue drone appeared to be on course for Belarus, adding another dimension of concern to the ongoing conflict.
