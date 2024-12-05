Left Menu

Tensions Rise: China Sets 'Red Line' for U.S. and Allies

China is escalating military activities around Taiwan as a signal to the incoming U.S. administration. This involves possible war games coinciding with Taiwan President Lai's trip to the Pacific. China aims to establish control over the First Island Chain, marking its territorial sphere of influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:32 IST
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea

In a significant geopolitical move, China is amplifying its military presence around Taiwan, seeking to lay down a 'red line' for the incoming Trump administration and its allies, according to a senior Taiwanese security official.

The official revealed that China's activities aim to establish the First Island Chain as its exclusive sphere of influence. This chain extends from Japan, through Taiwan and the Philippines, to Borneo, delineating China's coastal boundaries. The efforts come amidst Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour, which includes the United States territories.

China has demonstrated its resolve by deploying 40 vessels, including an aircraft carrier group and conducting joint drills with Russia near Taiwan. This is seen as China asserting its territorial claims and warning the international community to respect its dominant position in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

