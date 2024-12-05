Tensions Rise: China Sets 'Red Line' for U.S. and Allies

In a significant geopolitical move, China is amplifying its military presence around Taiwan, seeking to lay down a 'red line' for the incoming Trump administration and its allies, according to a senior Taiwanese security official.

The official revealed that China's activities aim to establish the First Island Chain as its exclusive sphere of influence. This chain extends from Japan, through Taiwan and the Philippines, to Borneo, delineating China's coastal boundaries. The efforts come amidst Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour, which includes the United States territories.

China has demonstrated its resolve by deploying 40 vessels, including an aircraft carrier group and conducting joint drills with Russia near Taiwan. This is seen as China asserting its territorial claims and warning the international community to respect its dominant position in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)