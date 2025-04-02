U.S. Criticizes China's Military Activities Around Taiwan
The U.S. criticized China's aggressive military maneuvers and rhetoric towards Taiwan, saying these actions increase tensions. The U.S. reiterated its commitment to Taiwan amid China's military drills scheduled to continue. The State Department emphasized its enduring support for allies and partners, including Taiwan.
The United States has issued a stern rebuke of China's military activities and rhetoric aimed at Taiwan, describing them as actions that only serve to heighten regional tensions. This statement coincided with China's military indicating that exercises around Taiwan will continue.
The U.S. State Department has emphasized that in the face of what it calls intimidation tactics and destabilizing behavior from China, the U.S. remains steadfast in its commitment to its allies and partners, notably Taiwan.
These remarks come amid an ongoing display of military force by China around the island nation, raising concerns about security and diplomatic stability in the region.
