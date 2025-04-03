Left Menu

Tensions Rise: China Vows Response to U.S. Military Activities

China has vowed to respond to 'dangerous and provocative' acts by the U.S. military. In a recent meeting, China's military highlighted the risks posed by U.S. exercises near its airspace and maritime areas, stressing its determination to safeguard national sovereignty and security, as stated by the Chinese navy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:27 IST
Tensions Rise: China Vows Response to U.S. Military Activities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a stern warning issued on Thursday, China declared its intent to respond to what it considers 'dangerous and provocative' actions by the U.S. military. This announcement was made during a meeting between the two countries on maritime security.

The meeting, which took place in Shanghai from April 2nd to 3rd, addressed the escalating tensions resulting from U.S. military exercises close to Chinese airspace and maritime boundaries. According to the Chinese navy's statement, these exercises pose a significant risk of misunderstanding and misjudgment, potentially threatening China's sovereignty.

China emphasized its firm stance in safeguarding its national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights. The country's military made it clear that it will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025