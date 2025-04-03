Tensions Rise: China Vows Response to U.S. Military Activities
China has vowed to respond to 'dangerous and provocative' acts by the U.S. military. In a recent meeting, China's military highlighted the risks posed by U.S. exercises near its airspace and maritime areas, stressing its determination to safeguard national sovereignty and security, as stated by the Chinese navy.
In a stern warning issued on Thursday, China declared its intent to respond to what it considers 'dangerous and provocative' actions by the U.S. military. This announcement was made during a meeting between the two countries on maritime security.
The meeting, which took place in Shanghai from April 2nd to 3rd, addressed the escalating tensions resulting from U.S. military exercises close to Chinese airspace and maritime boundaries. According to the Chinese navy's statement, these exercises pose a significant risk of misunderstanding and misjudgment, potentially threatening China's sovereignty.
China emphasized its firm stance in safeguarding its national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights. The country's military made it clear that it will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security interests.
